Operation ‘rising lion’ to continue until objectives are met, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will continue its military strikes on Iran until all objectives are fully achieved. He made these comments following intense airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. Netanyahu emphasized that these actions are aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear development and ensuring Israel’s national security.

Netanyahu explained that the strikes are part of a larger military operation called Operation ‘Rising Lion’, launched to eliminate the growing Iranian threat. He said the campaign will continue for “as many days as needed” to prevent Iran from completing its nuclear weapons program. He accused Iran of making dangerous progress in uranium enrichment that could lead to the production of atomic bombs.

The Israeli Prime Minister warned that Iran poses a direct and immediate threat to Israel’s existence. He said that if Tehran is not stopped now, it could produce nuclear weapons in a year—or possibly even in just a few months. Netanyahu stressed that the threat is no longer theoretical and that action must be taken before it’s too late.

Furthermore, Netanyahu accused Iran of secretly converting enriched uranium into weapons-grade material. He said this step crosses a red line and forces Israel to respond with full force. Israeli officials also hinted that more strategic targets inside Iran may be struck if necessary.

In conclusion, Netanyahu made it clear that Israel’s national security depends on stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He vowed to keep the military campaign going until the Iranian threat is neutralized and the region is made safer for future generations.