UN nuclear watchdog chief ready to visit Iran after Israeli strikes

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he is ready to visit Iran soon. He wants to assess the situation after Israeli strikes hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear complex. Grossi gave this update during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Friday.

According to Grossi, Iran’s other main enrichment center, Fordow, and the Esfahan nuclear facility were not hit in the strikes. He also confirmed that no elevated radiation levels were detected at Natanz, based on reports from Iranian authorities.

Grossi warned all parties to act with restraint to prevent further conflict. He stressed that military actions near nuclear sites risk serious consequences for Iran, the region, and the world. He urged calm and careful handling of the sensitive facilities.

Though Grossi did not detail the damage to Natanz, he noted the site includes a large underground uranium enrichment plant and a smaller above-ground pilot plant. Iran enriches uranium to 60% purity at Natanz, close to weapons-grade levels, but Fordow produces more material.

Grossi called for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. He said peaceful talks are essential for Iran, Israel, and the global community to maintain stability and security in the region.