Bilal Azhar Kayani takes charge as minister of state for finance

Bilal Azhar Kayani has officially assumed office as Pakistan’s Minister of State for Finance. The Finance Division confirmed his appointment on Friday through a Cabinet Division notification. This new role became effective immediately under the government’s Rules of Business 1973.

Kayani continues to serve as Minister of State for Railways and also heads the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit. He now manages multiple important government roles simultaneously, showing the trust placed in his leadership.

An MNA from Jhelum, Kayani holds key parliamentary positions. He is a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Executive Committee and leads the UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group. These roles highlight his active participation in both national and international affairs.

He has vast experience working on financial and legal matters in Parliament. Kayani previously served on committees for Finance & Revenue, Law & Justice, and Economic Affairs. Additionally, he was the convener of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on long-term national progress.

Kayani earned his Economics degree from University College London and has worked in both public and private sectors. His career includes roles at JPMorgan, the Ministry of Finance, and coordinating economy and energy policies under the 2022-23 government. This background equips him well for his new finance responsibilities.