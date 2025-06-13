Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s strikes as middle east tensions reach new high

Israel launched airstrikes early Friday on Iran’s nuclear and military sites. The attacks aimed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iranian media reported explosions at uranium enrichment plants and other locations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “decisive moment” and said the operation will last several days.

In response, Iran fired missiles and drones toward Israel. Due to the attacks, Israel declared a state of emergency. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and denies weapon development. This escalation has raised fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Many countries condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran. Saudi Arabia called the attacks “blatant aggression” violating international laws and Iran’s sovereignty. Oman called the strikes dangerous and urged the global community to stop further violence. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern and urged calm.

Guterres warned both sides to avoid actions that could worsen tensions. He stressed the need for maximum restraint and peaceful dialogue. The United Arab Emirates also urged all parties to show patience, respect sovereignty, and work toward diplomacy. They asked the UN Security Council to act quickly to restore peace.

Other countries including Turkey, Qatar, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan called for calm and dialogue. They condemned violence and encouraged peaceful solutions. These nations hope to prevent the conflict from spreading in an already unstable region.