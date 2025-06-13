Air India flight diverts mid-air to Thailand after bomb threat alert

An Air India flight from Thailand to India made an emergency landing after a bomb threat was received mid-air. Flight AI-379, carrying 156 passengers, was en route from Phuket to Delhi when the threat was reported.

Thai airport authorities quickly followed emergency procedures. The plane was safely diverted to a southern Thai island, where it landed without incident. All passengers were safely evacuated and moved to a secure area for further screening. No injuries were reported, and security teams swept the aircraft for any explosives.

According to FlightRadar, the aircraft flew in circles over the Andaman Sea before turning back toward Thailand. The flight was operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. So far, neither Air India nor Thai authorities have confirmed if the bomb threat was real or a hoax.

This comes just a day after a major tragedy in Ahmedabad, where an Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff, killing over 240 people. That incident has prompted the Indian government to consider grounding the entire Boeing 787 fleet as a safety measure.

India’s aviation sector has faced a wave of false bomb threats over the last year. In 2024 alone, nearly 1,000 hoax threats were reported, a sharp rise compared to 2023. Authorities are now increasing security checks and reviewing safety protocols across major airports.