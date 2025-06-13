Iran raises red flag of revenge after Israeli strikes kill senior commanders

Iran has raised the symbolic red flag of revenge above the Jamkaran Mosque in Qom after deadly Israeli airstrikes. The red flag signals a call for justice and retaliation in Shia tradition, especially when blood has been unjustly spilled.

According to Press TV, the flag was hoisted shortly after Israeli jets struck multiple Iranian military and nuclear targets on Friday. These attacks led to the deaths of senior commanders, scientists, and civilians, including women and children. The strikes have drawn both grief and anger across the country.

As a response, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the mosque, chanting anti-Israel slogans and waving Iranian flags. The city of Qom, located about 140 km south of Tehran, is one of Iran’s most sacred sites. Protesters demanded strong and immediate retaliation for the attacks.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials confirmed their forces carried out the strikes. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency, while Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to continue the operation until all threats are removed. Dozens of Israeli aircraft were involved in targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

Tensions remain high, with fears of further escalation. Iran’s Supreme Leader and senior officials have promised a “harsh and decisive” response, raising concerns of a broader conflict in the region.