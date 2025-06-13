Iran warns Israel and U.S. will pay heavy price for airstrikes

Iran has officially responded to Israel’s recent airstrikes, warning both Israel and the United States of serious consequences. Iranian military spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that attacking Iran was a grave mistake and that the enemy should now wait for Iran’s response. He added that Israel carried out the strikes with U.S. support, and both countries would face the consequences.

In Iran’s parliament, National Security Committee member Ebrahim Rezai warned Israel of a strong retaliation. He said Tel Aviv’s actions would be met with a powerful and decisive response. Iranian officials stressed that the attacks had crossed a red line and would not go unanswered.

Iranian media confirmed that the Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear and military sites across Tehran. They reported that residential areas in the north, west, and central parts of the capital were also hit. Several civilians, including children, were killed. Explosions were also heard in Isfahan province.

In the attacks, top Iranian figures were reportedly killed, including IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and a senior nuclear scientist. Iran immediately halted all flights at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport and held a high-level security meeting. The country’s air defense system remains on full alert.

The strikes came just two days before planned indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Iranian officials had earlier warned of a tough response if Israel showed aggression. Meanwhile, fears of Iranian missile retaliation have led Israel to declare a state of emergency. The Netanyahu government advised citizens to stay near bomb shelters.