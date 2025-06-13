Tehran under fire: Israel bombs Iran’s nuclear facility, civilian areas hit

Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear and military sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation hit the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, including the Natanz enrichment facility. He confirmed the attack will continue “as many days as it takes.” The strikes reportedly killed key Iranian figures, including IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and possibly Iran’s Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, according to Israeli sources.

Iranian state media confirmed that parts of Tehran, including residential areas, were hit. Several civilians, including women and children, died in the strikes. Eyewitnesses described seeing bodies and smoke rising across the capital. Explosions were also heard in the central city of Natanz, while state TV showed smoke at a major Revolutionary Guard site. Iran’s government said the Natanz nuclear facility was hit multiple times.

As a result, Iran shut down its main airport in Tehran, while Iraq also closed its airspace and all airports. Israel declared a state of emergency and shut its airspace, anticipating an Iranian response. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that an attack from Iran could happen soon. A military official said Iran could strike Israel “any minute,” raising fears of wider conflict.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned of a possible “massive conflict.” Though he said a nuclear deal was close, he expressed concern that Israel’s action might ruin the chances. Still, Trump admitted it could “help or blow it.” Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not to target US bases, insisting Washington was not involved in the attack. The US has started pulling embassy staff from Iraq.

Following the strikes, oil prices jumped by 8%, and global stock markets fell sharply. The attacks come after a UN resolution criticized Iran’s nuclear actions. In response, Iran vowed to open a new enrichment center in a secure location and install advanced centrifuges. Iran insists it does not seek nuclear weapons, but it is enriching uranium far beyond the limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.