Ahsan Iqbal unveils Rs. 4.2 trillion development budget to lead Pakistan from crisis to confidence

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal presented Pakistan’s Development Budget for 2025–2026, highlighting a strong shift from crisis to confidence. He reminded the nation that just two years ago, Pakistan was on the edge of economic collapse. Now, the country is focusing on growth, stability, and transformation. The GDP has started to rebound with 2.7% growth this year, and the government is targeting 4.2% for the next. Investor confidence is also at a six-year high, signaling a brighter outlook.

The total development budget stands at Rs. 4.2 trillion. This includes Rs. 1 trillion from the federal government and Rs. 3.2 trillion from provinces. It is closely tied to the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” vision. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the focus on underserved regions. Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and KP’s merged districts will receive large-scale support. Key allocations include Rs. 42 billion for KP’s merged areas, Rs. 12 billion for off-grid solar homes, and Rs. 2.5 billion for FATA University.

The government is also investing heavily in infrastructure, clean energy, and climate resilience. Rs. 223 billion has been allocated to improve the national grid and expand clean energy. Twelve major hydropower projects are part of this plan. The budget also includes investment in key highways and dams. These projects aim to boost job creation, improve connectivity, and strengthen energy security nationwide.

Youth empowerment and digital innovation are top priorities. The government will offer 23,150 digital skills trainings, 18,000 internships, and 100,000 laptops to students. It will also establish Quantum Valley and three national tech centers. These initiatives aim to place Pakistan on the global technology map and equip its youth for a competitive future. Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of preparing a tech-driven generation.

The budget reflects a strong commitment to human development and social welfare. Large funds will go to health, education, and social protection. Millions will benefit from new hospitals, schools, and targeted support programs. Ahsan Iqbal described the plan as more than recovery—it is a bold transformation roadmap. It promises inclusive development, stronger institutions, and hope for a more resilient future.