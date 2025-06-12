PM Shehbaz Sharif mourns tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the deadly plane crash in India’s Ahmedabad city.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and called the incident a painful and tragic loss of life.

The Air India flight AI-171 was flying from Ahmedabad to London.

It crashed seconds after takeoff, killing all 242 people on board, including 12 crew members and 11 children.

Indian media reported the plane only reached 625 feet before crashing at a speed of 322 km/h.

It hit a doctors’ hostel building near the airport, killing 12 more people who were inside at the time of impact.

Among the victims were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also reportedly on board the ill-fated aircraft.

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Authorities are now investigating the cause, while tributes and condolences continue to pour in from across the world.