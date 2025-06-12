Islamabad boils at 45°C: One of hottest days ever recorded

Islamabad faced one of its hottest days in history on Wednesday, with the temperature soaring to 45°C. This was just 1.6°C below the all-time record of 46.6°C set on June 21, 1994. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed the extreme heat, but also shared hope of rain in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Margalla Hills, adding to the day’s tension. The blaze started in a forested area and quickly spread. The Islamabad district administration responded swiftly. Over 50 firefighters were deployed to control the fire. Officials hoped to put it out soon.

The fire’s cause remains unknown, but dry weather and human negligence are suspected. The Margalla Hills often face similar incidents during hot and dry seasons. Officials believe careless littering or illegal bonfires might be behind this one. The hills are a popular picnic and hiking site all year round.

In response, the administration has tightened restrictions across the Margalla Hills National Park. Section 144 has been enforced, banning bonfires, barbecues, and other fire-related activities. These steps aim to reduce fire risks, especially with Eid approaching and people planning outdoor trips.

Families have been asked to avoid forested areas for picnics. Officials recommended safer public spaces instead. Warning signs and banners have been placed along hiking trails. With record-breaking heat and fire risks rising, the public is urged to stay cautious and follow safety rules strictly.