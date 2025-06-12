WTC final: South Africa crumble for 138 after Australia score 212 at Lord’s

The ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 final between Australia and South Africa continued at Lord’s with exciting momentum. After scoring 212 in their first innings, Australia bowled out South Africa for just 138 runs on day two. The Proteas batters failed to handle the Australian pace attack and collapsed quickly.

South Africa started the day at 43 for 4, looking more confident than on day one. Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham built a solid 64-run stand, offering some hope. But once Bavuma fell for 36 runs, the collapse began. South Africa lost six wickets for just 44 more runs and ended their innings poorly.

Australian captain Pat Cummins led from the front with a brilliant bowling display. He took 6 wickets for just 28 runs, destroying the South African middle and lower order. Mitchell Starc took two wickets, while Josh Hazlewood added one. Their combined effort gave Australia a crucial 74-run lead.

Earlier, South Africa had made a strong start to the match. After winning the toss, Bavuma chose to bowl first, and the decision paid off. Australia were dismissed for 212 runs, with key contributions from Beau Webster (72) and Steve Smith (66). South African pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed 5 wickets, becoming the fourth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test history.

This match is important for both teams. South Africa are aiming to win their first-ever WTC title, while Australia are chasing their second consecutive title after beating India in the last final. The battle at Lord’s is heating up, and day three will be vital for both sides.