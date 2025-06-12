Nicholas pooran’s exit sparks global alarm — is cricket losing its stars too soon?

A new trend is worrying cricket boards around the world. Many players are now retiring from international cricket at a young age. Recently, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran quit at just 29 years old. His early exit raised questions everywhere, including in Pakistan. Cricket officials fear this trend may hurt the future of international cricket.

Players are leaving their national teams for various reasons. Some have problems with team management or selection. Others want to earn more money through foreign leagues. In T20 and T10 leagues, players get paid well and play fewer matches. So, their careers can last longer and feel easier.

In Pakistan, some players are thinking about leaving too. Reports say senior cricketers tried to create issues within the team. The PCB took quiet action to stop this. Now, officials have warned players not to act bigger than the game. Discipline is a top priority for the board right now.

Several Pakistani stars have already moved away from international cricket. Mohammad Amir plays in leagues but not for Pakistan. Azam Khan also stepped back after the last World Cup. Mohammad Nawaz now plays league cricket after being dropped. These players find more value in global leagues than in national duty.

This early retirement trend is spreading fast. It could damage the importance of international cricket in the future. Cricket boards must now take serious steps. They need to support players but also protect team discipline. Only then can they stop this growing shift toward league-based careers.