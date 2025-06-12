Bilawal Bhutto and Khawaja Asif express grief over India plane crash

Pakistani leaders have expressed deep sorrow over the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, shared a message of condolence on platform X. He said he was deeply saddened by the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad, which carried around 240 passengers. Bilawal offered heartfelt sympathy to the people of India.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, also posted his condolences on X. He expressed deep grief over the horrific incident and extended sympathy to the families of the victims. He said the tragedy had caused pain to people across borders and deserved universal compassion.

The Air India flight was heading to London when it crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft fell on a doctors’ hostel located in a populated urban area. The crash happened in the afternoon and caused a major fire and chaos on the ground.

According to Indian media, at least 120 deaths have been confirmed so far. However, officials fear the death toll may rise, as the plane was carrying 242 people including crew. Many local residents may also be affected, as the plane crashed in a densely populated neighborhood.

The crash has sparked condolences from several world leaders and neighboring countries. Pakistan’s quick response shows regional solidarity in the face of human tragedy. As rescue efforts continue, global attention remains focused on the investigation and the grief of the victims’ families.