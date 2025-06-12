Wasim Akram reacts to his viral statue at Niaz stadium

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has finally reacted to his statue at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. The statue recently went viral due to its unusual look. Many fans shared mixed reactions online. Some praised the tribute, while others joked about the statue’s shape. Wasim decided to speak up in a light and respectful way.

On platform X, Wasim posted a funny photo comparing his statue to a lion’s statue. He wrote, “My statue is surely better than this lion.” This post quickly got attention and laughter from fans. It also showed Wasim’s sense of humor. His calm reaction helped reduce the criticism.

Wasim also shared a serious message. He said the statue’s idea matters more than perfection. He appreciated the effort behind it. He said people should support such work. According to him, it’s important to recognize those who try to honor athletes. His words gave a positive message.

He gave credit to the person who made the statue. Wasim said the artist and the team deserved full marks. He reminded people that efforts should not go unnoticed. His words encouraged respect for creativity and hard work. Even though the statue wasn’t perfect, the intention was good.

This response from Wasim Akram won hearts online. His words changed the tone of the conversation. Fans started praising his humility and humor. The statue may not look perfect, but the love for Wasim remains strong. His message reminded everyone to value the thought, not just the shape.