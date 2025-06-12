 Air India plane crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, all 242 onboard killed

A tragic plane crash in India has shocked the world. An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad’s international airport. The aircraft was heading to London but failed to climb above 625 feet. It crashed within seconds in the Meghaninagar area, hitting a doctors’ hostel. The crash happened between 1:00 and 2:00 PM Indian time on June 12, 2025.

According to officials, no one on board survived. The flight had 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Sadly, 11 children were also among the victims. The passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian. Gujarat’s former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was also on the plane. He was traveling to London to visit family.

Just moments before the crash, the pilot sent out a distress signal. At 1:39 PM, a “Mayday” call was heard. After that, contact with the plane was lost. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, 11 years old. It was moving at 322 kilometers per hour during takeoff. Experts say a technical failure likely caused the crash, but a full investigation is underway.

Emergency services rushed to the crash site. Hospitals in Ahmedabad declared a state of emergency. Flights at the airport were stopped until further notice. Several local people were also injured. Authorities are still checking for more damage on the ground. Boeing is working with Indian officials to find out what went wrong.

Leaders from around the world shared their sorrow. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the crash a national tragedy. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also sent condolences, as many British citizens were killed. This is one of the worst air disasters in India’s history. Now, families are left grieving as investigators search for answers.