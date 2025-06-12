Over 200 Gaza march supporters detained by Egypt ahead of protest

Egyptian authorities detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists before a major march toward Gaza. Police stopped them at Cairo Airport and conducted raids on several hotels where activists were staying.

Organizers said the detainees include people from the US, Australia, France, Spain, Morocco, and Algeria. Police confiscated their phones and searched their belongings during questioning. Some activists were later released, but many remain in custody.

More than 4,000 supporters from over 40 countries plan to join the march. The march aims to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid. Participants will first travel to Egypt’s Al-Arish, then walk about 50 kilometers to Gaza’s Rafah crossing to set up a protest camp.

Meanwhile, Israel has warned Egypt to stop the protesters from reaching the Gaza border. Israel’s defense minister called them “jihadi protesters” and said allowing them could endanger Israeli soldiers.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said it supports efforts to end the blockade but stressed that any foreign group must get official approval before entering the border area. The situation remains tense as the march approaches.