Bilawal Bhutto calls for dialogue with India on Kashmir, water, and terrorism Issues

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation, said Pakistan is ready to hold talks with India. He wants to resolve Kashmir, terrorism, and water disputes peacefully. Bilawal called India’s unilateral moves on the Indus Waters Treaty a clear violation of international law. He urged dialogue as the best way forward.

After meeting the European Parliament’s Trade Committee, Bilawal shared Pakistan’s concerns. He said war is not a solution to conflicts. He also appreciated the European Union’s sympathy over Pakistani lives lost in tensions with India. Bilawal stressed Pakistan follows international rules and expects others to do the same.

Federal Minister Musadik Malik warned that letting India leave the Indus Waters Treaty would harm Pakistan’s 70% population. He explained that water is vital for millions in Pakistan. Malik also said if India blocks water flow, it sets a dangerous example for other countries worldwide. Pakistan stands firm on protecting its water rights.

Musadik Malik further said Pakistan focuses on its people’s welfare and growth. However, he noted that cutting water would also hurt poor Indian communities. Despite threats from India, Malik said Pakistan remains committed to peace talks. Bilawal and the delegation strongly promote dialogue to resolve all issues.

Former ambassador Jaleel Abbas Jilani called the EU meeting important for Pakistan. He briefed the committee on Kashmir and the water dispute. Jilani also requested the EU’s continued support for Pakistan’s GSP Plus trade benefits. He expressed hope that the EU will keep backing Pakistan’s economic interests.