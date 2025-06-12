Pakistan unveils green maritime strategy to modernize ports and fisheries

Pakistan is rolling out a new maritime strategy focused on green ports and climate-resilient infrastructure. Federal Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced this after high-level review meetings. The government aims to cut environmental harm while boosting economic growth through sustainable port upgrades and maritime reforms.

At Port Qasim Authority, officials reviewed a 10-year plan to expand cargo capacity and make the port a key regional hub. The plan emphasizes climate-friendly growth and modernizing infrastructure. Meanwhile, Karachi Port Trust shared reforms to improve governance, services, and human resources. They also reported clearing 44,000 stuck containers and launching digital systems for smoother exports.

The Marine Fisheries Department reported progress with four reactivated labs and Rs250 million in non-tax revenue. Fisheries exports earned $450 million, and a new research center supports industry growth. Over the next three years, a revamped training program will offer 300 sessions for fishermen, crews, and exporters to enhance skills.

Minister Chaudhry also urged the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority to speed up the Pak Aqua public-private partnership project. This venture will improve harbor operations, attract investment, and upgrade infrastructure. These efforts align Pakistan’s maritime sector with global climate goals and trade standards.

Overall, the strategy aims to modernize ports and fisheries sustainably. It seeks to boost Pakistan’s competitiveness in international markets while protecting the environment. The government hopes this balanced approach will secure economic benefits and climate resilience for the future.