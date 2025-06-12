Pakistan-Russia direct rail service to start june 22, Russia eyes investment in PSM

Pakistan and Russia will launch direct railway services starting June 22. Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi announced this during a press conference, calling it a major step toward stronger economic ties. The new service aims to improve trade and connectivity between the two countries.

Besides launching the rail link, Russia is exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). This shows renewed Russian interest in Pakistan’s industrial sector. Officials believe this cooperation can revive PSM and boost Pakistan’s economy.

Currently, around 200 new railway carriages are under construction. Abbasi said these will be ready for regular service by 2027. He also highlighted the ministry’s focus on punctuality, quality food on trains, and cleanliness at stations to improve passenger experience.

To modernize operations, the Ministry of Railways signed an MoU with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). This partnership will introduce free WiFi on trains and digital tools to improve management and customer service. It fits into Pakistan’s broader push for digital transformation.

Lastly, Abbasi mentioned an environmental initiative in collaboration with the Forest Department. They will plant fruit trees along railway tracks to promote greenery and sustainability. This effort aligns with the government’s environmental goals and supports eco-friendly transport development.