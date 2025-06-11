US general acknowledges Pakistan as exceptional counter-terror partner

Pakistan has emerged as an exceptional partner in the global fight against terrorism, said General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), during a testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. General Kurilla acknowledged Pakistan’s active and positive role in counterterrorism operations, stating that the international community recognizes its contributions to regional and global security. “ISIS-K remains one of the most active terrorist groups globally, and Pakistan has stood out as a crucial counterterrorism ally,” he told the committee. The CENTCOM commander noted that close intelligence cooperation between the United States and Pakistan led to the elimination and capture of dozens of ISIS-K operatives, including at least five top-tier leaders. He highlighted the capture and extradition of Jaafar, the mastermind behind the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, as a major success enabled by Pakistani intelligence. “Following Jaafar’s arrest, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, personally informed us, reflecting the depth of our cooperation,” said Kurilla. He added that Pakistan continues to target ISIS-K through limited but effective intelligence sharing. General Kurilla said that ISIS-K remains active along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, but the group’s operational strength appears to be weakening due to recent losses. “Since early 2024, over 1,000 terrorist attacks have occurred in Pakistan’s western regions, claiming around 700 lives and injuring 2,500. Pakistan is actively engaged in combating terrorism,” he noted. Kurilla also emphasized the importance of maintaining balanced US relations with both Pakistan and India. “I don’t see this as an either-or scenario. We must engage with both countries to ensure regional stability,” he said.