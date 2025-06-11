Imran Khan’s release looks unlikely, says Aleema Khan

Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan and a PTI leader, said she does not see his release happening soon. She spoke outside the Islamabad High Court after a recent hearing. Aleema said PTI has prepared well for their ongoing movement. She added that the party leaders know what the founder has said. She believes no one can stop their movement now, despite government actions.

She also mentioned that all doors are closed against PTI. According to her, the courts and government are putting pressure on the judiciary. She explained that authorities are trying to keep Imran Khan in detention for a long time. Despite showing support for the judiciary, she said their efforts are not enough to change things. She expressed both hope and concern about the future.

Aleema Khan said Imran Khan might be kept in prison for several more months. She believes his release is unlikely in the near future. She added that PTI will now focus on their leadership’s next steps. The party plans to work hard to secure Imran Khan’s freedom. She emphasized that PTI is determined to continue their fight for justice.

Her comments highlight the tense political atmosphere. PTI leaders remain firm and determined to fight for their leader’s release. Despite legal hurdles, they are not backing down. The coming days will be critical for Imran Khan’s future and the party’s movement.

Many supporters and political observers are closely watching PTI’s next moves. The government faces increasing pressure from Imran Khan’s supporters. The situation remains uncertain, but PTI leadership continues to stand strong. The coming days will reveal whether Imran Khan will finally be released or remain in detention.