US CENTCOM commander calls Pakistan an exceptional counterterrorism partner

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), praised Pakistan as a vital partner in the global fight against terrorism. Speaking before the US Senate Armed Services Committee, he emphasized Pakistan’s crucial role in combating ISIS-Khorasan, one of the world’s most active terrorist groups.

General Kurilla said Pakistan has emerged as an exceptional counterterrorism partner due to its close intelligence sharing. This cooperation helped kill or capture many ISIS-K leaders, including at least five high-value targets responsible for deadly attacks in the region.

He highlighted key successes, such as the arrest and handover of Jaafar, the mastermind behind the 2019 Abbottabad bombing. Following this arrest, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir personally contacted US officials, demonstrating strong military coordination between the two countries.

General Kurilla added that Pakistan continues to carry out effective operations against ISIS-K in the border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He stressed that Pakistan’s intelligence partnership remains vital and highly effective in the broader global fight against terrorism.

Earlier in March 2025, Pakistan arrested Afghan ISIS commander Sharifullah near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Sharifullah was the mastermind of the deadly August 2021 Kabul airport attack and a high-value target for US intelligence. This operation was based on crucial CIA intelligence shared with Pakistani forces.