Bangladesh interim leader Yunus vows to step down after april elections

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus said he will not seek to stay in power after the upcoming elections. He announced the polls for April 2026, the first since a mass uprising ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Yunus, speaking in London, made it clear he and his cabinet want to hand over power smoothly.

Yunus also revealed plans to introduce a “July Charter” next month. This charter aims to reform Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and create a fresh start after years of political unrest. The charter is being developed by a government commission consulting political parties to reach an agreement.

He emphasized that the elections must be free and fair to ensure lasting peace. Yunus said the interim government’s job is to manage a smooth transition. He stressed the importance of credible polls to avoid future crises in the country.

Yunus is expected to meet Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in London. Rahman is likely to return to Bangladesh and lead his party in the elections. BNP is seen as a strong contender to win the upcoming vote.

This election marks a critical moment for Bangladesh’s future. Yunus’s promise to step down shows commitment to democratic norms. The country hopes for stability after months of political turmoil.