Famous YouTuber Rajab Butt faces serious crime allegations

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, along with Maan Dogger and others, is now in legal trouble. A woman filed a case against them in Lahore’s Nowshera Town. She accused them of kidnapping, rape, blackmail, and wrongful confinement. The police registered an FIR based on her complaint. This case has shocked many fans and social media users.

According to the woman, she was friends with Salman Haider, a relative of Rajab Butt. She said Salman gave her drugs and then raped her. She claimed Salman recorded a video of the assault. Later, she said Salman blackmailed her using that video. These actions made her afraid and distressed.

She also accused Rajab Butt and Maan Dogger of holding her against her will. She said they kept her in a house in Nowshera Town. She was harassed and unable to leave. Fortunately, she escaped and contacted the police. Her brave act led to the case being registered.

The police quickly responded and started an investigation. They are collecting evidence and questioning witnesses. Police officials said they take the case seriously. They promised to find the truth and take action if the allegations are proved true.

This case has caused a big reaction on social media. Fans and critics are shocked by the accusations. Rajab Butt and Maan Dogger are popular, but now many people are calling for justice. The case reminds everyone about the importance of accountability. Authorities have pledged to serve justice and protect victims.