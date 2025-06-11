WTC final begins today: Australia and South Africa clash at Lord’s

The World Test Championship (WTC) final begins today at Lord’s, the historic cricket ground in London. Australia and South Africa will go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Fans from both nations are eagerly waiting for the first ball to be bowled.

Australia are the defending champions. They won the last WTC final by defeating India at The Oval. Now, they have a chance to make history by winning the title for the second time in a row. Pat Cummins will once again lead a strong Australian side packed with experience and firepower.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have never won an ICC title. They see this final as their golden chance. Their journey to the final was impressive. They topped the WTC table after winning 8 out of 12 matches. Their bowlers, especially Rabada and Jansen, will be key in English conditions.

Australia played more matches — 19 in total. They won 13, lost 4, and drew 2. They finished second in the standings but showed strong consistency throughout. Key players like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Starc are expected to play major roles in the final.

Both teams have announced their playing XIs. The pitch at Lord’s is expected to help seamers early on. The match will run for five days, with a reserve day in case of rain. With strong squads and high stakes, cricket fans around the world are in for an exciting Test match.