Pakistan cricket’s new era: Rohail Nazir in, Rizwan on the bench

KARACHI – Pakistan’s cricket setup may soon look very different. Star batter Mohammad Rizwan is reportedly slipping down the pecking order. After Mohammad Haris impressed in the T20I series against Bangladesh, selectors now seem to be turning their attention toward rising talent Rohail Nazir.

Sources say Rohail is likely to feature in the upcoming T20 series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. Meanwhile, both Rizwan and Babar Azam could be absent from the national team for the next six months. Their return may only be considered for the Test series against South Africa in November. At this stage, a comeback in the T20 format looks increasingly unlikely.

The selection committee is also undergoing changes. While Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hasan Cheema remain official members, former players Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikandar Bakht have joined recent meetings but without formal PCB notification. They have reportedly been asked to observe selectors’ decisions and flag any overlooked players.

Rohail Nazir’s selection gained support during a recent meeting in Lahore, attended by head coach Mike Hesson and selector Aaqib Javed. However, injuries to pacers Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal are causing concern. Meanwhile, young fast bowler Ali Raza is not being considered due to an eye condition that affects his vision under floodlights.

The PCB is planning a training camp in Karachi from July 10 to prepare for the Bangladesh series. Mike Hesson will return from New Zealand by July 7 to oversee preparations. As for Sarfaraz and Sikandar Bakht’s official roles, the board has yet to make a formal announcement.