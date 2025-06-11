Severe weather hits South Africa: 12 dead, 500,000 homes without power

South Africa is facing harsh weather with heavy snowfall, flooding, and strong winds. So far, 12 people have died, and around 500,000 homes are without electricity. The worst affected areas are the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Schools and roads have been severely impacted by the storms.

In one tragic incident, a bus carrying schoolchildren was swept away by floodwaters. Rescue teams have saved three children so far, but the total number of passengers remains unknown. Rescue operations were paused overnight due to darkness and safety concerns. Another flood in the OR Tambo district claimed seven lives, with bodies recovered from the water.

The Eastern Cape’s Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, described the disaster as a “devastating reminder of nature’s power” and urged residents to stay cautious in flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, a minibus accident near East London caused five more deaths after the driver lost control trying to avoid a fallen tree.

Power outages affect nearly 300,000 homes in 14 towns of Eastern Cape, with almost 200,000 more losing electricity in 24 other areas, according to the national power company Eskom. Heavy snowfall, up to 30 centimeters, has blocked roads and trapped large vehicles, prompting the deployment of snow plows to clear key routes.

Meteorologists have warned of strong coastal winds and high waves disrupting marine traffic. Scientists link the worsening floods and snowfall to climate change, which is increasing rainfall intensity in the region. Earlier this year, flash floods damaged over 4,500 homes and injured 18 people in the same provinces.