ICC t20 rankings out: No Pakistani player in top 10 yet again

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest T20 player rankings, but no Pakistani cricketer made it into the top 10 this time. Australia’s Travis Head continues to hold the number one spot among batters, showing consistent performance. He is followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma at second place. Another Indian batsman, Tilak Varma, moved up one spot to claim the third position.

England’s Phil Salt slipped one rank to fourth, while Jos Buttler climbed one place to fifth. Sri Lanka’s Surya Kumariadi also dropped a rank to sixth. Pakistani stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remain outside the top 10, positioned at 12th and 13th respectively, despite their strong performances in recent matches.

In the bowling rankings, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retains the number one spot. England’s Adil Rashid improved his position by two ranks to reach second place, while India’s Varun Chakravarthy stayed at third. However, no Pakistani bowler made it into the top 10. Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi slightly improved their rankings, now standing at 19th and 20th respectively.

For the all-rounders’ list, India’s Hardik Pandya keeps his number one ranking, continuing to impress with his balanced skills in both batting and bowling. The current rankings highlight the competitive nature of T20 cricket and show that Pakistani players still have some ground to cover to reach the elite level.

Fans and experts hope that with ongoing training and upcoming tournaments, Pakistani cricketers will climb higher in future ICC rankings, bringing more pride to their country on the international stage.