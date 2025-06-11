BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook return from military service, fans go wild!

Two BTS members, Jimin and Jungkook, were discharged from South Korea’s military on Wednesday. Over a thousand fans gathered near the army base to welcome them. The excitement caused network overloads and loud cheers during their press conference. Jungkook thanked fans for waiting and promised to show a better version of themselves soon.

Jimin shared that military life was challenging but left him with meaningful memories. He encouraged kindness toward soldiers, saying even small words mean a lot. Meanwhile, streets were decorated with banners celebrating the singers’ return. Fans from many countries stayed up late to see their idols after a long wait.

With Jimin and Jungkook’s return, six BTS members have completed their service. The final member, SUGA, will finish next week. Analysts expect the full group to reunite and start new projects soon. This comeback is predicted to boost music sales and concerts globally.

The band signed new contracts with their agency HYBE last year. HYBE hinted at a comeback but said the members need time to prepare. BTS will celebrate their 12th debut anniversary on Friday with fan events in Seoul. The city is decorated with giant posters and buses showing the band’s faces.

Fans are excited for the group’s return and future plans. Jimin and Jungkook held a live chat expressing gratitude and eagerness to connect with fans again. Their comeback is seen as a big moment for K-pop and music lovers worldwide.