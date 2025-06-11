PM Shehbaz assures no new tax burden on common people in budget

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the new budget does not impose any additional tax burden on the common man. He praised the stock market’s historic rise to its highest level, saying it reflects investors’ strong confidence in the government’s people-friendly budget. This surge signals hope for economic stability and growth.

He explained that salary increases and tax reductions will bring much-needed relief to working professionals and salaried employees. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s economy is on a positive path after a difficult period. He credited the hard work of the economic team and the sacrifices made by the public for this turnaround.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif noted that inflation rates have begun to decline and foreign exchange reserves have increased steadily. He called Pakistan’s exit from the edge of default and its current growth phase a “miracle” achieved through collective efforts and sound policies. These developments have boosted public morale and investor confidence.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s main goal is to improve the living standards of ordinary citizens without overburdening them financially. He underlined that this budget focuses on easing economic pressures while supporting key sectors for sustainable progress. Shahbaz urged all stakeholders to continue working together for national prosperity.

In closing, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their resilience and patience. He stressed the importance of unity and hard work as the country moves forward on its development journey. The government aims to maintain economic stability and bring lasting benefits to every Pakistani family.