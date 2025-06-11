Brazil clinches FIFA world cup 2026 spot with Vinícius Júnior’s winning goal

Brazil officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay in São Paulo on Tuesday night. This important win was not only a step toward the tournament but also marked Carlo Ancelotti’s first victory as Brazil’s head coach.

Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal of the match in the second half, giving Brazil the edge they needed. The Real Madrid forward expressed joy after the game, saying the team needed the win for their fans and to reach their main goal — World Cup qualification.

Brazil now sits at 25 points in the South American qualifiers, with two games still to play. This result secured one of the six automatic qualification spots for the continent. Argentina and Ecuador have also qualified, while other teams continue to fight for the remaining places.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. It will be Brazil’s 23rd appearance, making them the only country to have played in every edition since 1930. The team’s consistent presence reflects their legendary status in world football.

Ancelotti now has more time to build the squad ahead of the tournament. While Brazil’s performance wasn’t flawless, the result showed strength and determination. Fans are hopeful that under new leadership, Brazil can aim for a record-extending sixth World Cup title.