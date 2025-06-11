India’s water games threaten Pakistan’s rivers: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik has accused India of creating artificial floods in Pakistan. He claimed India either blocks or suddenly releases river water, which causes serious damage. The statement came during his interview with British media.

Malik warned that India does not have storage dams yet. However, if it builds such dams, Pakistan will consider it a war threat. He called India’s water moves dangerous and harmful for Pakistan’s agriculture and food security.

Last month, according to Malik, India stopped river water when Pakistan needed it most for sowing crops. This, he said, was a planned move to damage Pakistan’s farming system. He added that water was later released to flood Pakistani rivers.

The minister stressed that such actions affect millions of farmers. He believes India’s goal is to harm Pakistan’s economy and food production. He also said that repeated water disruptions must be treated as a serious national issue.

Finally, Malik urged the international community to take notice. He said India’s tactics could turn into a dangerous water conflict. He called for strong steps to protect river rights and avoid regional instability.