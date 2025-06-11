Iran warns of strikes on US bases if nuclear talks fail

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Iran will target US military bases if nuclear talks with the US collapse. He made this statement just days before the sixth round of talks is scheduled. Nasirzadeh said Iran will act decisively if conflict is forced upon them after failed negotiations.

He stressed that all US bases in the Middle East and in host countries are within Iran’s reach. Nasirzadeh warned Iran will strike these bases fearlessly, regardless of their location. This strong threat comes amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if Iran refuses to agree to a new nuclear deal. The next round of talks is expected this week, with the US saying Thursday and Tehran saying Sunday in Oman. Both sides remain at odds over terms.

Nasirzadeh also revealed that Iran recently tested a missile capable of carrying a 2-ton warhead. He made clear that Iran rejects all sanctions and restrictions imposed on it. This shows Iran’s firm and defiant stance before talks begin.

Earlier this year, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged further development of missile technology. The warnings highlight the high stakes and tense atmosphere surrounding the upcoming negotiations.