Maryam nawaz meets US officials to boost Pakistan-US partnership

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz welcomed US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker and Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore on Tuesday. They held a detailed discussion on strengthening the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the US. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and regional peace.

Maryam Nawaz praised the constructive role played by the US during recent Pakistan-India tensions. She thanked the US for its efforts in supporting ceasefire agreements and promoting stability in South Asia. She also expressed gratitude to Natalie Baker for backing Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, highlighting cultural ties through sports.

The CM described Pakistan-US relations as a valuable partnership based on shared values and strategic interests. She emphasized the special bond between Punjab and California, calling it a sister-state relationship. Nawaz expressed her desire to further strengthen economic and social ties between the two regions.

In addition, Nawaz noted Pakistan’s growing role as a strategic partner for the US, especially in sectors like textiles and technology. She highlighted the importance of the Pakistani-American community, which acts as a strong bridge between both nations. She also mentioned joint efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

Finally, the CM applauded Natalie Baker’s active and positive role as US Chargé d’Affaires. She said Pakistan considers the US a key global partner and looks forward to deeper collaboration. The meeting marked a positive step toward enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries.