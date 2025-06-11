Strawberry moon to light up skies tonight in rare celestial show

Sky watchers are in for a treat as the “Strawberry Moon” rises on the evening of June 10 and remains visible until early June 11. This full moon is the lowest seen in nearly 20 years, making it a rare and exciting sight for astronomy fans.

This unique moon event happens due to a phenomenon called the “major lunar standstill,” which occurs only once every 18.6 years. Because of this, the Strawberry Moon will travel a very low path across the sky, appearing lower and dimmer than usual.

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon won’t be pink because of strawberries. The name comes from Native American Algonquin tribes, who linked the June full moon to the start of wild strawberry picking season.

However, the moon might still appear red or orange. That’s because when it’s low in the sky, its light travels through more of Earth’s atmosphere. Dust or wildfire smoke can also give it a pink or reddish glow, adding to the beauty.

The best time to see this rare full moon is right after sunset on June 10. It will reach full brightness around 3:45 a.m. EDT on June 11. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until 2043 to see a similar moon again.