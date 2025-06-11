Mazdoor kisan party condemns 2025-26 budget as ‘anti-people’

The Pakistan Mazdoor Kisan Party (PMKP) strongly rejected the federal budget for 2025-26, calling it anti-people. PMKP central chairman Afzal Shah Khamosh said the budget harms millions of workers across the country. He expressed full support for the ongoing protest and sit-in by government employees in Islamabad.

Khamosh criticized the government for raising workers’ salaries and pensions by only 10 percent, far below inflation. He called this increase unfair and a mockery of workers’ legitimate demands for class justice. Meanwhile, he pointed out, the elite class received huge salary raises in secret.

He highlighted that top officials, including the Senate chairman and Supreme Court judges, get salaries and benefits far beyond those of ordinary workers. Khamosh stressed that these perks come from the taxes paid by poor people. He accused the ruling class of exploiting the working class for decades.

Khamosh warned that government employees’ protests are part of a larger struggle against an oppressive system. He said the working class would one day overthrow the elite and reclaim the country’s wealth. He called for accountability for 77 years of corruption and theft by rulers.

Finally, Khamosh urged all trade unions, peasant groups, and revolutionary forces to unite. He wants the protests to grow into a broad movement demanding basic rights like education, health, and housing for all citizens.