Bhakkar boils at 50°C as Punjab battles deadly heatwave

Punjab faced a dangerous heatwave on Tuesday, with Bhakkar recording a scorching 50°C — the province’s highest temperature this season. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned that this intense heatwave could persist until June 13, with temperatures remaining 5 to 7°C above normal levels.

According to the Meteorological Department, other cities also faced extreme heat. Noorpur Thal reached 49°C, while Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Karor (in Layyah), and Mandi Bahauddin saw temperatures rise to 48°C. These conditions pose a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations.

Authorities have responded by providing cold drinking water at public places and bus stations. Emergency counters for heatstroke have been set up in hospitals. Medical supplies have also been stocked to treat heat-related illnesses effectively.

Officials have urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors during peak heat hours, especially between 11 AM and 4 PM. Citizens are advised to wear light-colored cotton clothes and drink plenty of water. Public awareness campaigns are underway to promote these safety measures.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia emphasized that the situation is life-threatening. He stressed that special care must be taken to protect children, the elderly, and the ill. Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate no relief from the extreme temperatures for at least the next 48 to 72 hours.