PM Shehbaz to visit UAE for strengthening ties and economic talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates tomorrow for an official trip. The visit highlights strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE. According to the Foreign Office, these ties are built on shared values, mutual trust, and long-standing cooperation in many fields.

A high-level delegation will accompany the Prime Minister. It will include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior government officials. During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for important talks. These meetings aim to boost diplomatic and economic relations.

Both sides will discuss key topics during the visit. These include bilateral trade, regional issues, and global matters of mutual concern. The leaders will also look at new ways to deepen cooperation. This visit shows a strong commitment to further strengthening strategic ties.

The Foreign Office said the trip would help expand economic links and create new opportunities. Pakistan and the UAE will explore more areas for collaboration in energy, investment, and trade. These talks are expected to bring long-term benefits for both nations.

Recently, PM Shehbaz also visited Türkiye, Iran, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan. He also traveled to Saudi Arabia with Field Marshal Asim Munir for Umrah and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These visits reflect Pakistan’s active foreign policy and growing regional engagement.