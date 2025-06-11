Journalists walk out of post-budget press conference over lack of technical briefing

In Islamabad, journalists staged a walkout during the post-budget press conference on June 11. They protested the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) failure to provide a technical briefing on the federal budget beforehand. The protest began as soon as the press conference started, with reporters standing up and voicing their frustration.

The journalists demanded an apology from FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial. They argued that not giving a technical briefing was an attempt to hide important tax-related facts from the public. They accused the FBR of lacking transparency in presenting the budget.

Despite efforts by Chairman Langrial and other officials to calm the situation, the journalists refused to return. The FBR team tried to explain their position, but the protestors did not accept their justification. As tensions remained high, the walkout continued.

Eventually, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb proceeded with the press conference without the presence of senior journalists. He continued to outline key budget measures, including tariff reforms and relief for salaried individuals, despite the media boycott.

The walkout highlighted the growing concerns among journalists about access to accurate information. It also underscored the need for government institutions to ensure better communication and transparency while engaging with the media on critical national matters.