President Zardari calls to boost Pakistan-Russia partnership in trade and technology

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the growing ties between Pakistan and Russia during a ceremony marking Russia’s 35th National Day. He called on both countries to fully use their potential to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges. The event saw participation from top officials and diplomats.

Zardari said Pakistan views Russia as a key global power supporting peace in the Eurasian region. He congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised the improving bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and shared interests. The ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries.

The president highlighted recent high-level talks that laid a strong foundation for closer ties. He mentioned a promising meeting between Pakistan’s special assistant Tariq Fatemi and Russia’s Foreign Minister focused on peace and stability in the region. Zardari expressed confidence that friendship between the two nations will grow stronger.

Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev spoke about Russia’s strength and unity. He noted progress in cooperation across many sectors and praised Pakistan’s growing interest in Russian language and culture. The Russian mission supports expanding language learning in Pakistan.

The event ended with a folk music performance by a Russian musician. Both countries are committed to deepening their partnership in education, diplomacy, and development for a brighter future together.