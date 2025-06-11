Thousands begin global march to break Gaza blockade, first convoy reaches Libya

Thousands of people from 50 countries have launched a global march to end the Israeli blockade on Gaza. The goal is to raise awareness about the suffering of Palestinians and demand an end to the siege. Participants include human rights activists and volunteers from around the world. They plan to gather in Egypt and march toward the Rafah border. This movement is called the Gaza Global March.

The first convoy began its journey in Tunisia and reached Libya recently. It includes around 1,000 people from five North African countries. These countries are Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, and Libya. Organizers say the convoy will soon arrive in Egypt. More groups are expected to join from other parts of the world.

According to reports, the main gathering will take place in Cairo on June 12. After that, thousands will march toward the Rafah border, which connects Egypt and Gaza. The march aims to send a strong message of peace and support. Organizers hope it will pressure global leaders to act.

Gaza has suffered under a complete blockade and ongoing Israeli attacks since October 2023. So far, over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed and 126,000 injured. Due to the siege, people in Gaza now face extreme shortages of food, water, and medicine. The humanitarian crisis is growing worse every day.

Meanwhile, the United States has placed sanctions on several aid groups helping Palestinians. This has made it harder to deliver much-needed support. Still, global activists continue to speak out. They hope the Gaza Global March will push the world to take action and bring peace to the region.