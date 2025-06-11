Govt gave maximum relief to salaried class in budget, says finance minister

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government provided as much relief as possible to the lower and salaried classes. The minister said the aim was to ease the burden on those affected most by inflation. He assured the public that relief measures were designed carefully. These steps reflect the government’s effort to support struggling families.

He added that government expenses were kept as low as possible in the new budget. All figures and data in the budget are accurate, he claimed. Moreover, the government is fully responsible for the budget numbers. This statement was meant to boost public confidence in the fiscal plan. Aurangzeb emphasized that the budget is based on realistic planning.

To help taxpayers, the government is introducing a simple tax form for salaried individuals. It will contain only 8 or 9 columns. This will make filing easier and reduce reliance on agents. According to the finance minister, many people fear dealing with the FBR. Therefore, the new form aims to make the system more user-friendly and transparent.

He also responded to public concerns about economic indicators. If people feel the numbers are not improving, the government may review them. Aurangzeb admitted that tax collection must improve, but trust is equally important. He said citizens want fairness more than anything else. The goal is to rebuild trust between taxpayers and the system.

Lastly, the minister announced a carbon levy to support renewable energy. He said Pakistan must move toward cleaner energy sources. He also revealed that the next NFC meeting could happen by August or earlier. These steps, he said, are part of the government’s broader economic reform plan. The focus remains on sustainability and public welfare.