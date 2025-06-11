The U.S. State Department has hinted that President Donald Trump wants to help solve the long-running conflict between Pakistan and India. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Trump is committed to ending the generational dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. She explained that Trump wants a permanent solution to their tensions, which have caused years of unrest. Although she did not mention Kashmir by name, her comments pointed toward the core issue. The spokesperson highlighted that peace is not possible without addressing long-term problems.

During a weekly briefing, Tammy Bruce responded to a question about the recent tension between the two countries. She confirmed that a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto met U.S. officials, including Under Secretary Alice Hooker. They discussed the ceasefire and agreed to support it moving forward. The talks also covered terrorism and building stronger ties between the two countries. According to Bruce, the meeting showed progress and growing cooperation between Washington and Islamabad.

She also praised President Trump for his efforts to bring both countries to the negotiation table. Bruce said Trump, Secretary Marco Rubio, and Vice President J.D. Vance worked hard to help both sides agree to a ceasefire. She emphasized that this was not an easy task and required strong leadership. Still, she believes Trump is the only one who has managed to bring such difficult partners together. That, she said, is proof of his unique approach to diplomacy.

Tammy Bruce noted that while she cannot speak for Trump’s private plans, his focus is always on long-term peace. She said he takes bold steps to resolve serious disputes and often surprises the world with his actions. Bruce also added that people should not be shocked if Trump takes charge of solving this issue. If anyone can make both countries talk, she said, it is Trump. She suggested contacting the White House for more information on his plans.

Kashmir has been the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India for decades. Pakistan believes peace is not possible unless the issue is resolved based on the will of the Kashmiri people. Even though the U.S. has not officially offered to mediate, Bruce’s words suggest growing American interest in helping end the dispute. For now, the world will wait to see if Trump takes any bold steps toward lasting peace in South Asia.