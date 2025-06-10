Supreme court’s budget increased to Rs. 6.64 billion for 2025-26

The federal government has allocated Rs. 6.64 billion for the Supreme Court’s expenses in the 2025-26 budget. This funding will cover salaries, allowances, operational costs, and development projects. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced the allocation while presenting the budget in the National Assembly.

A significant portion of the budget—Rs. 3.26 billion—will go toward salaries and allowances for Supreme Court employees. Of this, Rs. 540 million is set aside for officers’ salaries, while Rs. 910 million will be used for staff wages. The government has also allocated Rs. 420 million for asset purchases and Rs. 450 million for development projects.

Additionally, Rs. 238 million has been earmarked for retirement benefits for Supreme Court employees. The budget also includes Rs. 20 million for grants, subsidies, and loan waivers. These funds aim to support judicial operations and ensure smooth functioning of the country’s highest court.

The Supreme Court’s operational expenses have been set at Rs. 1.03 billion. This covers administrative costs, case management, and legal proceedings. The government believes these allocations will enhance efficiency and strengthen the judiciary.

The budget reflects Pakistan’s commitment to judicial independence and effective governance. By ensuring adequate funding, the government aims to support the legal system and maintain transparency in judicial affairs.