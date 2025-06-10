Pakistan’s senate session: Finance bill 2025 presented amid opposition protests

The Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Finance Bill 2025 in the Senate, sparking strong opposition protests. Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chanted slogans against the government, criticizing policies affecting farmers and laborers. Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani referred the bill to the Senate Finance Committee, which will prepare recommendations within 10 days. The opposition accused the government of ignoring key economic concerns, while treasury members defended the budget as necessary for stability.

The Senate session, held at Parliament House, started 90 minutes late due to procedural delays. During the session, prayers were offered for former Senator Abbas Afridi, law enforcement personnel, and martyrs of Gaza. The prayers were led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, reflecting the government’s acknowledgment of national and international tragedies.

Finance Minister Mian Muhammad Aurangzeb formally presented the budget documents in the Senate. The session also included discussions on amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance and approval of Senate Finance Committee recommendations. The government emphasized that the budget aims to boost economic growth, reduce inflation, and strengthen national security.

Following the presentation, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani assigned the Finance Bill to the Senate Finance Committee. Members have three days to submit their recommendations, and the committee will finalize its report within 10 days. The opposition has vowed to challenge certain provisions, arguing that the budget fails to address public concerns.

The Senate session was adjourned until Friday at 10:30 AM, when further discussions on the budget will continue. The government aims to finalize the budget and address concerns raised by opposition members. The upcoming debates will likely shape Pakistan’s economic policies for the next fiscal year.