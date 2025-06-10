Pakistan’s 2025 defense budget sees 20% rise to address growing regional security challenges

Pakistan has raised its defense budget to Rs. 2,550 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This marks a 20% increase from last year’s Rs. 2,122 billion. The government aims to strengthen national security and support the armed forces. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the budget in the National Assembly, highlighting security challenges and the need for military preparedness.

The minister praised the armed forces for their dedication in protecting the country. He acknowledged their efforts in maintaining border security. To recognize their service, the government has proposed a special relief allowance for officers, soldiers, and JCOs. This allowance will be funded from the defense budget.

Pakistan’s security concerns have grown due to regional tensions. The government believes strong defense spending is necessary for national stability. The budget also includes funds for military equipment and modernization programs. Officials say these measures will enhance Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

Despite the increase in defense spending, Pakistan faces economic challenges. The country is dealing with high inflation and rising debt. The government aims to balance security needs with economic stability. Officials promise continued reforms to improve financial conditions.

The budget reflects Pakistan’s commitment to national security and economic growth. The government hopes these measures will strengthen the country while ensuring stability. With higher defense spending, Pakistan aims to protect its borders and maintain peace.