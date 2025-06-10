Pakistan introduces carbon levy on petroleum products

The government has announced a carbon levy of Rs. 2.5 per liter on petrol, diesel, and furnace oil in the new budget. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented this policy during the 2025-26 budget speech in the National Assembly. He explained that the levy aims to discourage fossil fuel usage and promote environment-friendly energy solutions.

The carbon levy will help fund climate change initiatives and the green energy program. The government wants to reduce emissions and encourage clean energy alternatives. This step aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and move towards sustainable development.

The government has planned a gradual increase in the levy. In 2026-27, the rate will double to Rs. 5 per liter. Besides this, a petroleum levy on furnace oil will also be introduced as per federal government guidelines.

Experts believe that the levy will impact fuel prices but may encourage investments in renewable energy. Many countries use carbon pricing policies to control pollution. Pakistan aims to balance economic needs with environmental protection.

The government promises continued reforms to improve energy efficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The carbon levy is an important step towards a greener future. Pakistan seeks to boost sustainability while keeping economic stability in focus.