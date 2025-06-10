Pakistan’s nuclear plants power 3,530 MW despite falling electricity demand

Pakistan’s nuclear power plants (NPPs) are a key part of the country’s energy supply. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, six nuclear reactors produce a total capacity of 3,530 MW. These plants help diversify Pakistan’s energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The Chashma Nuclear Power Station near Mianwali has four units with a combined capacity of 1,330 MW. The Karachi Nuclear Power Station has two units, K-2 and K-3, with a capacity of 2,200 MW. Pakistan’s first nuclear plant, KANUPP, with 137 MW, was shut down in August 2021 after 50 years of service. It is now in the process of decommissioning.

The survey also mentions that the average tariffs for nuclear power include debt repayments for new units. These repayments cover about 12 years, or 20% of the plants’ useful life. Despite these costs, nuclear energy remains vital for Pakistan’s electricity needs.

Meanwhile, electricity consumption in Pakistan fell by 3.6% during the first nine months of 2024-25. Higher tariffs, energy-saving efforts, and less industrial activity contributed to this decline. Total consumption from July to March was 80,111 GWh, down from 83,109 GWh last year.

Despite the overall drop, household electricity use increased slightly, reaching nearly 40,000 GWh. This growth is linked to population increase and more home appliances. However, industrial use fell sharply, and the agricultural sector’s demand declined by over 34%. This was mainly due to farmers switching to solar or diesel power for irrigation. The commercial sector saw some recovery, with a modest rise in energy use. Overall, Pakistan’s power capacity grew slightly to 46,605 MW, with renewable sources making up a significant share. Still, economic challenges are affecting electricity demand and sector growth.