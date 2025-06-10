National assembly session begins, finance minister presents budget 2025-26

The National Assembly started its session today, with the Finance Minister presenting the budget for 2025-26. Despite protests from opposition members, the session began on schedule under the leadership of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already arrived at the assembly to witness the proceedings. The government aims to demonstrate strength and unity, even as opposition voices raise concerns. The new budget is seen as a crucial step toward economic growth and addressing public needs.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of the budget in his speech. He called it a proud moment to present the plan and thanked political leaders like Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto for their support. He highlighted the nation’s recent military success, which united the country during difficult times. Aurangzeb praised the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces and the resilience of its people. He said that this unity will help Pakistan move toward economic stability and development.

The minister shared positive economic progress from the past year. He mentioned a primary surplus of 2.4%, a reduction in inflation to 4.7%, and an increase in remittances by 31%, reaching $31.2 billion. Additionally, Pakistan’s foreign reserves grew by $2 billion, strengthening the country’s economic position. Aurangzeb stressed that these achievements lay a solid foundation for future growth. He promised that the government’s goal is to bring prosperity to every citizen and make development accessible to all.

Earlier outside the assembly, opposition members protested with placards demanding the release of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, MQM leader Farooq Sattar called for a 20% increase in government employees’ salaries and urged the government to make the budget more people-friendly. When asked about public expectations, Rana Sanaullah said things would improve with the new budget but declined to give details before the official speech.

Finally, the government approved the budget along with a 10% increase in salaries for government employees. Experts suggest that stricter measures may be introduced to control cash purchases and to increase taxes on cash transactions. These steps aim to strengthen Pakistan’s economy further. Overall, this budget reflects the government’s plan to balance security, politics, and economic growth for a better future.